United States And Cuba Sign Maritime Boundary Treaty




19.01.17 16:27
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Wednesday in Washington, D.

C., the United States Government signed a bilateral treaty with Cuban Government to delimit their maritime boundary in the eastern Gulf of Mexico.


The treaty delimits the only part of the U.S.-Cuba maritime boundary that had not previously been agreed, and covers an area of continental shelf in the eastern Gulf of Mexico that is more than 200 nautical miles from any country's shore.


The treaty is consistent with the longstanding U.S. goals to resolve our outstanding maritime boundaries and promote maritime safety and protection of the marine environment, the State Department said Wednesday.


The treaty will come into force only after the advice and consent of the U.S. Senate.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



