United Parcel Service Q4 Earnings Rise 1%
31.01.17 14:04
dpa-AFX
SANDY SPRINGS (dpa-AFX) - United Parcel Service (UPS) released a profit for its fourth quarter that rose from last year.
The company said its bottom line totaled $1.43 billion, or $1.63 per share. This was higher than $1.41 billion, or $1.57 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.69 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company said revenue for the quarter rose 5.5% to $16.93 billion. This was up from $16.05 billion last year.
United Parcel Service earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q4): $1.43 Bln. vs. $1.41 Bln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 1.4% -EPS (Q4): $1.63 vs. $1.57 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 3.8% -Analysts Estimate: $1.69 -Revenue (Q4): $16.93 Bln vs. $16.05 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 5.5%
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|109,79 $
|117,03 $
|-7,24 $
|-6,19%
|31.01./17:45
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US9113121068
|929198
|120,44 $
|92,04 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|102,99 €
|-6,27%
|15:36
|München
|109,42 €
|-0,21%
|08:01
|Hamburg
|108,86 €
|-0,71%
|08:03
|Düsseldorf
|108,82 €
|-1,00%
|09:53
|Xetra
|104,10 €
|-4,50%
|14:30
|Frankfurt
|102,53 €
|-5,81%
|17:25
|Stuttgart
|102,23 €
|-6,14%
|17:31
|NYSE
|109,79 $
|-6,19%
|17:45
|Berlin
|101,77 €
|-6,49%
|17:42
