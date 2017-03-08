United Natural Foods Earnings Climb 12% In Q2

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - United Natural Foods (UNFI) revealed a profit for its second quarter that climbed from last year.





The company said its bottom line rose to $25.48 million, or $0.50 per share. This was up from $22.68 million, or $0.45 per share, in last year's second quarter.

The company said revenue for the quarter rose 11.7% to $2.29 billion. This was up from $2.05 billion last year.

United Natural Foods earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q2): $25.48 Mln. vs. $22.68 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 12.3% -EPS (Q2): $0.50 vs. $0.45 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 11.1% -Revenue (Q2): $2.29 Bln vs. $2.05 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 11.7%

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.49 - $2.54 Full year revenue guidance: $9.38 - $9.46 Bln

