United Internet Unit Acquires 29.93% Stake In RankingCoach




28.03.17 09:38
dpa-AFX


MONTABAUR (dpa-AFX) - United Internet AG (UDIRF.

PK) announced it has acquired a stake of 29.93% in rankingCoach, a provider of cloud-based online marketing solutions. Based in Cologne, rankingCoach markets its products both directly to end-users and agencies, as well as indirectly via international partners, such as hosting providers, telecommunications companies and publishers.


United Internet said the capital increase is aimed in particular at driving technical product development, the expansion of services, and the company's further internationalization.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE0005089031 508903 45,79 € 34,42 €
Bitte warten...