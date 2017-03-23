United Internet 2016 EBIT Rises; Proposes Higher Dividend

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "United Internet":

MONTABAUR (dpa-AFX) - United Internet (UDIRF.PK) reported that its Earnings before interest and taxes or EBIT for fiscal year 2016 increased by 19.5% to 647.2 million euros from last year's 541.7 million euros, while it was up 20.5% on currency-adjusted basis. The key earnings figures included one-off costs for major M&A projects in fiscal year 2016, especially the investment of Warburg Pincus in the Business Applications division and the takeover of Strato AG.





Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization or EBITDA rose by 11.0% (currency-adjusted: 11.8%) to 840.6 million euros from 757.2 million euros in the prior-year.

Operating earnings per share improved by 23.1% to 2.13 euros from 1.73 euros in the prior year. Before amortization from purchase price allocations or PPA, earnings per share rose by 21.2% to 2.29 euros from 1.89 euros in the previous year.

Despite currency effects - especially from the British pound following the Brexit decision - consolidated sales rose by 6.3% (currency-adjusted: 6.8%) to 3.949 billion euros from 3.716 billion euros in the prior year.

At the Annual Shareholders' Meeting on May 18, 2017, the Management Board and Supervisory Board will propose an increased dividend of 0.80 per share euros, compared to 0.70 euros per share paid last year.

United Internet will include Strato AG (acquired in December 2016) in its consolidated financial statements for the first time as of April 1, 2017. United Internet expects opposing special burdens in 2017 from regulatory topics and the scaling down of the DSL network of pre-service provider Telef?nica.

United Internet plans to achieve sales growth of about 7% in 2017. EBITDA is expected to improve by about 12%. The number of fee-based customer contracts is likely to grow organically by about 800,000 contracts. With the takeover of Strato, about 1.8 million further fee-based customer contracts will be added.

At the same time, the company aims to lay the foundation in 2017 for a successful anniversary year in 2018 - in March of next year, United Internet will have been a listed company for 20 years. In 2018, the company expects over 20 million customer contracts in total. EBITDA is expected to grow by about 10% and thus exceed 1 billion euros for the first time.

