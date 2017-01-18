Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "United Continental Holdings":
 Aktien      Zertifikate    


United Continental Q4 Profit Tops Street




18.01.17 00:22
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - United Continental Holdings Inc.

(UAL) Tuesday reported a fourth-quarter profit that trumped Wall Street estimates driven by revenue growth.


United's fourth-quarter profit dropped to $397 million or $1.26 per share from $823 million or $2.24 per share last year.


Excluding special items, adjusted earnings dropped to $1.78 per share from $2.54 per share last year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $1.73 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


Total revenue improved slightly to $9.05 billion from $9.04 billion in the year-ago period. Wall Street expected revenues of $9.03 billion.


Total operating expense increased 1.2 percent from the prior-year quarter to $8.05 billion.


Passenger revenue per available seat mile (PRASM) decreased 1.6 percent and consolidated yield decreased 1.2 percent compared to last year.


"We saw meaningful improvement in the pricing and demand environment in the quarter," said Scott Kirby, president of United Airlines. "Looking forward, we anticipate first-quarter consolidated unit revenues to be approximately flat, marking the fourth straight quarter of sequential quarter-over-quarter improvement."


UAL closed Tuesday's trading at $73.74, down $0.58 or 0.78%, on the NYSE. The stock further dropped $1.49 or 2.02% in the after-hours trade.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
7,61% Lithium - Mögliche Weltklasse-Lithium-Lagerstätte
im Visier von Tesla, GM und Ford - 300% Lithium-Aktientip!  
 
Altair Resources Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
73,74 $ 74,32 $ -0,58 $ -0,78% 18.01./02:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US9100471096 A1C6TV 76,80 $ 37,41 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		70,225 € 0,00%  13.01.17
Stuttgart 68,984 € 0,00%  17.01.17
München 69,82 € -0,24%  17.01.17
Frankfurt 69,393 € -0,28%  17.01.17
Hamburg 69,33 € -0,32%  17.01.17
Berlin 69,36 € -0,34%  17.01.17
NYSE 73,74 $ -0,78%  17.01.17
  = Realtime
Aktuell
7,61% Lithium - Mögliche Weltklasse-Lithium-Lagerstätte im Visier von Tesla, GM und Ford - 300% Lithium-Aktientip!

Altair Resources Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
134 UAL - Aktie 23.07.15
22 USA Aktienforum gesucht !? 29.06.09
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...