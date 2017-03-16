Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "United Continental Holdings":
 Aktien      Zertifikate    


United Continental Pulling Back After Downgrade By Evercore




16.03.17 18:43
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - United Continental (UAL) has moved back to the downside on Thursday after rebounding in the previous session.

Shares of United Continental are currently down by 1.3 percent.


The pullback by United Continental comes after Evercore downgraded its rating on the airline's stock to In Line from Outperform.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Joint-Venture - Produktionsstart in diesem Jahr!
Tesla, BMW, Daimler und VW mit Mangan-Akkus in 2min laden - 325% Mangan-Aktientip!  
 
Maxtech Ventures Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
67,11 $ 68,17 $ -1,06 $ -1,55% 16.03./19:10
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US9100471096 A1C6TV 76,80 $ 37,41 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		63,00 € -7,63%  14:34
Frankfurt 63,466 € +1,34%  08:20
Hamburg 63,42 € +1,33%  08:07
Berlin 63,31 € +1,20%  08:08
München 63,33 € +0,54%  08:03
Stuttgart 62,395 € -1,19%  18:32
NYSE 67,11 $ -1,55%  19:10
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Joint-Venture - Produktionsstart in diesem Jahr! Tesla, BMW, Daimler und VW mit Mangan-Akkus in 2min laden - 325% Mangan-Aktientip!

Maxtech Ventures Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
134 UAL - Aktie 23.07.15
22 USA Aktienforum gesucht !? 29.06.09
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...