United Continental Moves Notably Higher After Raising Revenue Guidance

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After moving sharply higher in the previous session, shares of United Continental (UAL) are seeing further upside during trading on Wednesday.



United Continental is currently up by 2.6 percent.

The continued advance by United Continental comes after the airline raised its revenue guidance for the fourth quarter and the full year.

