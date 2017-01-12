Erweiterte Funktionen

United Continental Expects To Eliminate Some Management Employees




12.01.17 03:30
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - United Continental Holdings Inc.

(UAL) expects to eliminate some management employees as it deepens efforts to reduce bureaucracy and catch up with the profit margins of industry leader Delta Air Lines Inc, Bloomberg reported.


The third-largest U.S. carrier will "continue to finalize the remainder of our management team" after overhauling its roster of corporate officers last year, the report said citing a January 6 memo from Executive Vice President Mike Bonds to employees.


The reduction won't affect "front-line employees," he reportedly said, referring to a group that typically includes pilots, flight attendants and customer-service and gate agents.


"While this will allow us to be more productive as we continue to drive and deliver on our strategy, it also means we expect an overall reduction in our management and administrative team," Bonds reportedly said in the memo.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



