United Airlines Ground Stop Lifted After Computer Outage




23.01.17 05:15
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - United Continental Holdings said Sunday that computer problem has been resolved and flights are set to resume but warned that customers may experience continued delays as the airline works through this.


"The ground stop has been lifted. We're working to get flights on their way. We apologize for the inconvenience to our customers," the company said in a tweet.


United Continental had a computer issue Sunday evening that caused it to ask the Federal Aviation Administration to put into effect a "ground stop" for its arriving and departing domestic flights. But, International flights were not affected.


United reportedly said the issue affected a technology that sends text messages to pilots in the cockpit. Thus, they weren't able to get information they needed to push back from the gate, including weight and balance calculations.


The company said 200 flights were affected, and the number is expected to increas.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
75,24 $ 74,02 $ 1,22 $ +1,65% 21.01./01:12
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US9100471096 A1C6TV 76,80 $ 37,41 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		68,197 € 0,00%  18.01.17
NYSE 75,24 $ +1,65%  20.01.17
München 69,11 € 0,00%  20.01.17
Stuttgart 69,923 € 0,00%  20.01.17
Hamburg 68,94 € -0,04%  20.01.17
Berlin 68,93 € -0,04%  20.01.17
Frankfurt 68,947 € -0,06%  20.01.17
  = Realtime
Bitte warten...