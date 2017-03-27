Erweiterte Funktionen


United Airlines Bars Two Girls From Flight For Wearing Leggings




27.03.17 10:34
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A United Airlines gate agent barred two teenage girls from boarding a flight on Sunday for wearing leggings, noting that they failed to meet a dress code for special pass travelers.


Meanwhile, another girl wearing leggings was asked to change before boarding the flight from Denver to Minneapolis, reports said.


Following a backlash on social media, United spokesman Jonathan Guerin responded that the two girls traveling with a companion would not have been turned away for wearing leggings if they were paying customers.


All three passengers reportedly missed the flight.


The three passengers did not make any complains, while Shannon Watts, another traveler who overheard the discussions, revealed the incident in a series of tweets.


Watts, who was at a gate at Denver International Airport, said on Twitter, "She's forcing them to change or put dresses on over leggings or they can't board. Since when does @united police women's clothing?"


Responding to tweets, United tweeted that "United shall have the right to refuse passengers who are not properly clothed via our Contract of Carriage. This is left to the discretion of the agents."


According to airline's passenger contract, the airline can refuse to let a passenger board if the passenger is "barefoot or not properly clothed," for the safety of all passengers and crew members.


