Unite Students Buys Aston Student Village In 50:50 JV With GIC

(UTG.L), a developer and manager of student accommodation in the UK, said Friday Unite Students has acquired Aston Student Village, or ASV, for 227 million pounds, in a 50:50 joint venture with GIC, Singapore's sovereign wealth fund. ASV, which represents Unite's first major on-campus acquisition, comprises 3,067 beds across five large, detached properties on Aston University's campus in central Birmingham.

ASV is estimated to generate gross annual income of around 17 million pounds for the 2017/18 academic year and will be immediately accretive to earnings and NAV, Unite said.

ASV has been acquired into Unite and GIC's LSAV 50:50 joint venture. Unite will receive management and acquisition fees and the deal is expected to add about 1-2 pence to the Group's annual EPRA Earnings on a recurring basis.

LSAV is funding the acquisition with 40% equity and 60% debt, while Unite will initially fund its share of the acquisition through additional borrowings, with disposals planned for later in the year offsetting this increase in net debt.

