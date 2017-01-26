Unisys Corp. Q4 Profit Retreats 51%
26.01.17 23:12
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Unisys Corp. (UIS) released earnings for fourth quarter that lost ground compared to the same period last year.
The company said its profit totaled $38.5 million, or $0.60 per share. This was down from $79.3 million, or $1.58 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
The company said revenue for the quarter fell 8.6% to $721.7 million. This was down from $789.9 million last year.
Unisys Corp. earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q4): $38.5 Mln. vs. $79.3 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -51.5% -EPS (Q4): $0.60 vs. $1.58 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -62.0% -Revenue (Q4): $721.7 Mln vs. $789.9 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -8.6%
