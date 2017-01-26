Erweiterte Funktionen



Unisys Corp. Q4 Profit Retreats 51%




26.01.17 23:12
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Unisys Corp. (UIS) released earnings for fourth quarter that lost ground compared to the same period last year.


The company said its profit totaled $38.5 million, or $0.60 per share. This was down from $79.3 million, or $1.58 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.


The company said revenue for the quarter fell 8.6% to $721.7 million. This was down from $789.9 million last year.


Unisys Corp. earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q4): $38.5 Mln. vs. $79.3 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -51.5% -EPS (Q4): $0.60 vs. $1.58 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -62.0% -Revenue (Q4): $721.7 Mln vs. $789.9 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -8.6%


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
12,625 $ 13,75 $ -1,125 $ -8,18% 27.01./18:50
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US9092143067 A0YCM4 16,70 $ 6,72 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		12,409 € 0,00%  25.01.17
Frankfurt 12,79 € +2,33%  08:02
Berlin 12,79 € +2,32%  08:08
München 12,79 € +2,28%  08:00
Düsseldorf 12,795 € +2,20%  09:11
Stuttgart 11,644 € -6,14%  16:50
NYSE 12,625 $ -8,18%  18:50
  = Realtime
