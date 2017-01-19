Erweiterte Funktionen

Union Pacific Corp. Earnings Climb 2% In Q4




19.01.17 14:19
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Union Pacific Corp.

(UNP) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that gained ground compared to the same period last year.


The company said its bottom line came in at $1.14 billion, or $1.39 per share. This was up from $1.12 billion, or $1.31 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.


Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.33 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


The company said revenue for the quarter fell 0.8% to $5.17 billion. This was down from $5.21 billion last year.


Union Pacific Corp. earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q4): $1.14 Bln. vs. $1.12 Bln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 1.8% -EPS (Q4): $1.39 vs. $1.31 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 6.1% -Analysts Estimate: $1.33 -Revenue (Q4): $5.17 Bln vs. $5.21 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -0.8%


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



