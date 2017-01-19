Union Pacific Corp. Earnings Climb 2% In Q4
19.01.17 14:19
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Union Pacific Corp.
(UNP) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that gained ground compared to the same period last year.
The company said its bottom line came in at $1.14 billion, or $1.39 per share. This was up from $1.12 billion, or $1.31 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.33 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company said revenue for the quarter fell 0.8% to $5.17 billion. This was down from $5.21 billion last year.
Union Pacific Corp. earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q4): $1.14 Bln. vs. $1.12 Bln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 1.8% -EPS (Q4): $1.39 vs. $1.31 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 6.1% -Analysts Estimate: $1.33 -Revenue (Q4): $5.17 Bln vs. $5.21 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -0.8%
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|106,85 $
|103,77 $
|3,08 $
|+2,97%
|19.01./16:13
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US9078181081
|858144
|108,98 $
|67,06 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|101,57 €
|+5,30%
|16:06
|Frankfurt
|102,563 €
|+5,06%
|15:54
|Xetra
|101,20 €
|+4,34%
|16:03
|NYSE
|106,85 $
|+2,97%
|16:13
|Berlin
|97,77 €
|+1,11%
|08:08
|Hamburg
|97,60 €
|+0,86%
|08:01
|Hannover
|97,60 €
|+0,86%
|08:01
|Düsseldorf
|97,60 €
|+0,81%
|09:18
|München
|97,60 €
|+0,75%
|08:00
|Stuttgart
|97,059 €
|-0,45%
|08:30
