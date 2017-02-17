Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Unilever plc":
 Aktien    


Unilever Rejects $143 Bln Offer From Kraft Heinz




17.02.17 15:09
dpa-AFX


LONDON (dpa-AFX) - U.S. food maker Kraft Heinz Co.

(KHC) Friday confirmed that it has made a comprehensive proposal to Anglo-Dutch consumer goods company Unilever Plc or Unilever NV. The cash and stock offer values $143 billion.


Further, Kraft Heinz noted that Unilever has declined the proposal, however it go ahead on the terms of transaction.


In a separate statement, Unilever noted that the offer from Kraft Heinz fundamentally undervalues it. The potential offer for all of the shares represents a premium of 18 percent as at the close of business on 16 February 2017.


According to Unilever the proposal sees no merit, either financial or strategic to its shareholders and hence rejected it. Further, Unilever said it does not see the basis for any further discussions and asked its shareholders to take no action. Further announcements will be made as appropriate.


Kraft Heinz said the combination is expected to create long term growth. There has been speculations regarding the offer.


As per the proposal Unilever common shareholders would receive $50 per share in a mix of $30.23 per share in cash payable in U.S. dollars and 0.222 new enlarged entity shares per existing Unilever share. The offer valued Unilever at around $143 billion.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Biotech-Übernahme perfekt - Mehrere Produkte mit FDA-Zulassung!
833% Biotech-Aktientip - Besser als Paion und Evotec!  
 
M Pharmaceutical Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
43,455 € 39,79 € 3,665 € +9,21% 17.02./15:52
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00B10RZP78 A0JNE2 44,12 € 35,50 €
Werte im Artikel
43,46 plus
+9,21%
93,92 plus
+7,61%
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		43,60 € +11,51%  15:52
Düsseldorf 43,995 € +12,10%  13:57
Stuttgart 43,588 € +10,05%  14:30
Frankfurt 43,455 € +9,21%  15:37
Berlin 39,09 € +0,41%  08:06
München 39,49 € 0,00%  08:06
Nasdaq OTC Other 40,50 $ -0,88%  14.02.17
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Ressourcen-Upgrade: 6,99 Mio. t Lithium - Europas größte Lithium-Lagerstätte im Visier von BMW, VW und Daimler - 320% Lithium-Aktientip!

European Metals Holdings Limited
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
4 unilever plc 30.03.15
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...