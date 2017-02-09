UniCredit Posts Hefty Loss In Q4

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "UniCredit SpA":

ROME (dpa-AFX) - UniCredit SpA (UCG, UNCFF.PK) reported that its fourth-quarter net loss attributable to the group was 13.56 billion euros, compared to profit of 153 million euros in the prior year.





Excluding extraordinary items of 13.2 billion euros, Group loss for the quarter was 352 million euros as a result of lower revenues and higher LLP partially compensated by thorough cost control.

Revenues stood at 4.2 billion euros, down 10.6 per cent from the prior year. with the positive progression year-over-year of trading income partially offsetting the slowdown in core revenues mainly due to a subdued interest rates environment and lower financing services fees.

The CET1 ratio target for end 2019 is confirmed above 12.5 per cent, as per Transform 2019 thus aligning UniCredit's capital ratios with other best in class "Global Systemically Important Financial Institutions" (G-SIFIs).

Confirmed 20-50 per cent cash dividend payout policy as of FY17, as disclosed in Transform 2019. The Board of Directors has resolved not to propose any payment of dividends for fiscal year 2016.

