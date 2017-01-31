Erweiterte Funktionen

UniCredit Expects EUR 11.8 Bln Loss In FY16 On Write-downs




31.01.17 13:16
dpa-AFX


ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italian lender UniCredit SpA (UCG, UNCFF.

PK) said that it expects net loss of about 11.8 billion euros for fiscal year 2016 after setting aside more money for bad loans and booking one-time charges related to its turnaround plan. But, adjusted for one-off items, the 2016 Group's net financial result would have been positive.


The company noted that group financial results are impacted by a number of negative non-recurring items of which about 12.2 billion euros were disclosed at UniCredit's Capital Markets Day, on December 13th, 2016.


The Group has taken into account a number of additional negative one-off items amounting to approximately 1.0 billion euros, which are expected to be recorded in fiscal year2016. Such one-off items primarily result from a higher write-down of the investment in the Atlante Funds, on some participations and Deferred Tax Assets for temporary differences and extraordinary contributions to the National Resolution Fund.


The company noted that the Transform 2019 financial targets remain unchanged: in particular, the CET1 ratio target in 2019 is confirmed to be above 12.5%, in line with the guidance given at the Capital Markets Day, as the capital impacts of these negative extraordinary items were, for the majority already included in such guidance.


UniCredit confirmed that preliminary 2016 full year consolidated results will be submitted for approval to the Board of Directors and published on 9th February 2017.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Aktuell
