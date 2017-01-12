UniCredit Discloses Additions To Explanatory Report

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "UniCredit":

ROME (dpa-AFX) - UniCredit S.p.A. (UCG, UNCFF.PK) disclosed additions to the explanatory report of the Board of Directors, published on 13 December 2016, of the agenda of the extraordinary shareholders' meeting.



UniCredit specified that the capital increase and the de-risking actions have not been requested by any Supervisory Authority.

With regard to the capital increase for a maximum of 13 billion euros, to be executed via a rights issue to all shareholders, and the actions envisaged by the 2016-2019 Strategic Plan and aimed to sustain a de-risking of the balance sheet assets, UniCredit specified that the Capital Increase and the De-risking Actions have not been requested by any Supervisory Authority.

With regard to the timing for the completion of the Capital Increase, UniCredit confirmed that there is no formal restriction requiring to carry out transaction during the first quarter of 2017.

Among the actions generating a capital need, the improvement of the asset quality will entail additional loan loss provisions of 8.1 billion euros, to be booked in the fourth-quarter of 2016.

The additional loan loss provision are related to a new managerial approach on non performing exposures (NPE) management which is being adopted by UniCredit in the context of the Strategic Plan.

The Group coverage ratio of bad loans and unlikely to pay will increase - "positioned to sell" - above 63 per cent and above 38 per cent respectively.

Such level of provisioning also stems from the execution of "Progetto FINO"; a two-phased de-risking of a portfolio of Euro 17.7 billion of gross bad loans, through its securitization, of which UniCredit will sell at least a vertical tranche larger than 50% to third party investors in phase 1 during 2017. The full disposal of "Progetto FINO" (phase 2) is expected to take place by the end of 2017.

As regards the third pillar of Transform 2019, the transformation of the operating model to increase customer focus and to achieve a lower sustainable cost base will bring additional 6,500 net FTE redundancies by 2019, which in its turn will require booking in 4Q16 net integration costs for a net amount of Euro 1.7 billion.

The above mentioned main negative impacts relating to the CET1 are expected to be recorded during the fourth quarter of 2016, while capital strengthening operations (i.e. the Capital Increase) and the completion of the M&A Transactions will be completed during 2017. Therefore, since the Capital Increase is expected to become effective in the course of 2017 1Q, the Issuer's capital ratios could temporarily be below the Maximum Distributable Amount (MDA) and the Pillar I + Pillar II capital requirements for the Tier 1 Ratio, as defined in the CRD IV, due to short term settlement timing difference which is expected to be remediated before the next AT1 coupon payment, due in March 2017.

