Ultra Electronics FY16 Profit Climbs, Lifts Dividend; Says Confident Of FY17

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Aerospace & Defense company Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (ULE.



L) reported Monday that its fiscal 2016 IFRS profit before tax climbed 94.3 percent to 67.6 million pounds from 34.8 million pounds last year.

Underlying profit before tax was 120.1 million pounds, compared to 112.4 million pounds last year. Underlying earnings per share were 134.6 pence, compared to 123.9 pence last year.

Revenue for the year grew 8.2 percent to 785.8 million pounds from 726.3 million pounds a year ago.

Order intake for the year was 778.3 million pounds, a 22% increase over 638.1 million pounds achieved in 2015. Organic order intake went up 10.4%

Further, the company said its proposed final dividend is 33.6p, 4 percent higher than last year, bringing the total dividend for the year to 47.8p, representing an annual increase of 3.7%.

Looking ahead, Rakesh Sharma, Chief Executive, said, "The Board remains confident that further progress can be made in 2017."

