Erweiterte Funktionen



Ultimovacs - New large indication for UV1




13.12.21 14:28
Edison Investment Research

Ultimovacs has made the decision to expand its R&D pipeline with a new indication, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), for its lead asset the therapeutic cancer vaccine, UV1. The sponsorship arrangement will be similar to most of the other Phase II trials: Ultimovacs will work closely with the lead investigator and will provide financial support. The company will be able to continue the development if the Phase II data are positive. Despite significant progress being made with the advent of immunotherapies, NSCLC is still a challenging cancer to manage. Ultimovacs aims to position UV1 as a combination therapy with Keytruda in a first-line setting, which means it is targeting the biggest share of the large NSCLC market. We adjust our model to include the new opportunity and increase our valuation to NOK6.13bn or NOK179/sh (from NOK128/sh).

Aktuell
Sensationelle Übernahme - Diese Uran-Aktie jetzt kaufen
nach 1.390% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC) und 3.496% mit NexGen Energy ($NXE)

Trench Metals Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
10,50 € 10,50 € -   € 0,00% 13.12./16:39
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
NO0010851603 A2PKSD 16,78 € 9,71 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 10,52 € +4,78%  09:16
München 10,50 € 0,00%  08:11
Stuttgart 9,89 € -4,72%  16:30
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Hot Stock kündigt Lithium-Übernahmen in Kanada an nach 6.800% mit Millennial Lithium ($ML.V) und 21.127% mit Standard Lithium ($SLL.V)

Arbor Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
4 https://ultimovacs.com/about-ulti. 16.05.21
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...