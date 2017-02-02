Uber Rival Grab Plans Massive Investment In Indonesia

Erweiterte Funktionen


02.02.17 19:12
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Southeast Asia-based ride hailing company Grab Thursday announced its plans to invest $700 million in Indonesia over the next four years.


The 'Grab 4 Indonesia' 2020 master plan is endorsed by Badan Koordinasi Penanaman Modal and the Government of Indonesia's Investment Coordinating Board.



Grab will open an R&D center in Jakarta and target hiring 150 engineers over the next two years. The R&D center will focus on developing innovations specific to Indonesia.


Grab will start the 'Grab 4 Indonesia' social impact investment fund to finance companies focused on deepening financial inclusion across all cities and income levels in Indonesia. Grab will invest up to $100 million in startups or aspiring technopreneurs to grow the next wave of Indonesian companies with social aspirations to bring more Indonesians into the digital economy.


