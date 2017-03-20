Uber President Quits After 6 Months

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The turmoil at Uber has further deepened with the ride-hailing service's President Jeff Jones announcing his resignation after just six months in the job.





The departure of Uber's No. 2 executive comes amid allegations of sexual harassment and an aggressive work culture at Uber.

"It is now clear, however, that the beliefs and approach to leadership that have guided my career are inconsistent with what I saw and experienced at Uber, and I can no longer continue as president of the ride sharing business," Jones said in a statement to Recode. His departure was reported by Recode.

Jones was Uber's second in command to CEO Travis Kalanick. He was responsible for Uber's operations, marketing and customer support globally.

In a note to Uber staff, CEO Travis Kalanick said, "After we announced our intention to hire a COO, Jeff came to the tough decision that he doesn't see his future at Uber. It is unfortunate that this was announced through the press but I thought it was important to send all of you an email before providing comment publicly."

In early March, Kalanick announced Uber's search for a new COO.

Jones joined Uber in October 2016 from retailer Target Corp. (TGT), where he was chief marketing officer. His job was to remake Uber's tainted image.

Uber has a rocky start to the year. In January, Uber came under heavy criticism for its decision to suspend surge pricing for its trips at New York's John F. Kennedy Airport, the site of protests in response to President Donald Trump's executive order banning immigrants from seven Muslim-majority countries.

Susan Fowler, a former engineer at Uber, claimed in a blog post in February that she and several other female employees were sexually harassed at the company.

In early March, Uber landed in yet another controversy after a video showed Kalanick in a heated argument with one of his drivers over falling fares and low pay.

