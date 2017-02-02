Uber Gives Up On Taiwan

VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - Conflict on the legalities as well as mounting taxes and fines have forced Uber to leave Taiwan.



The U.S. based technology company has announced its move to halt the operations from February 10. There are reports that Taiwan's Investment Commission has urged Uber to suspend its business in mainland China.

The company has been facing opposition from the government for recruiting for transportation service, despite its registration as a software company. It has been asked to re-register as a transporting company to continue its business in Taiwan.

Taiwan's Ministry of Transportation and Communication has slapped Uber with a fine of more than $10 million and it has paid a portion of it.

Uber have claimed to have around 10,000 drivers for its local services and more than one million riders in Taiwan.

The taxi service based on technologies have experienced resistance from various parts of the world. Last year, the French government has introduced Tgevenoud law, making licenses mandatory for the drivers and preventing geo-locations software.

