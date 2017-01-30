Uber Fights Back After Immigration Ban Backlash

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Uber has come under heavy criticism for its decision to suspend surge pricing for its trips at New York's John F.



Kennedy Airport, the site of protests in response to President Donald Trump's executive order banning immigrants from seven Muslim-majority countries.

Uber's NYC Twitter account informed riders on Saturday night, "Surge pricing has been turned off at #JFK Airport. This may result in longer wait times. Please be patient."

However, angry customers accused the ride-hailing service of trying to profit from a temporary work stoppage by taxi drivers, which had been called by the New York Taxi Workers Alliance.

The cab driver advocacy group, representing many immigrants, said it would suspend services to and from JFK airport for one hour in respect and solidarity with immigrants.

Uber's decision to turn off surge pricing met with an angry and furious response from customers, with people viewing the company as capitalizing on the situation.

Thousands of Uber customers deleted their app in protest and posted the evidence to social media using the hashtag #deleteUber.

Uber later said it was sorry for the confusion about its earlier tweet and added that it was not meant to break up any strike.

"We wanted people to know they could use Uber to get to and from JFK at normal prices, especially last night," a spokesman for Uber said.

Uber also said it would support drivers who may be impacted by President Trump's "wrong and unjust immigration ban."

In a blog post, Uber CEO Travis Kalanick said his company will provide 24/7 legal support for drivers trying to get back into the country and also compensate these drivers for their lost earnings.

Further, Uber urged the government to reinstate the right of U.S. residents, irrespective of their country of origin, to travel. The company will create a $3 million legal defense fund to help drivers with immigration and translation services.

Kalanick, who is on President Trump's economic advisory group, said he will raise the issue of the travel ban on Friday when he goes to Washington for President Trump's first business advisory group meeting.

