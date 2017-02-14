U.S.dollar Mixed Ahead Of U.S. PPI Data

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Bureau of Labor Statistics is expected to release U.



S. Producer Price data for January at 8:30 am ET Tuesday. Economists call for consensus of a gain of 0.3%, in line with last month.

Ahead of the data, the U.S.dollar showed mixed trading against its major rivals. While the greenback fell against the franc and the yen, it held steady against the euro and the pound.

The greenback was worth 1.0620 against the euro, 1.2481 against the pound 1.0037 against the franc and 113.40 against the yen as of 8:25 am ET.

