Erweiterte Funktionen



U.S.dollar Little Changed After Weekly Jobless Claims




23.02.17 14:47
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. weekly jobless claims report for the week ended February 17 and Chicago Fed Activity index for January was released at 8:30 am ET Thursday.


After these data, the greenback changed little against its major rivals.


The greenback was worth 1.0572 against the euro, 1.2493 against the pound, 1.0081 against the franc and 112.70 against the yen around 8:33 am ET.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Übernahme riesiger Petrolithium-Lagerstätte!
Besser als MGX Minerals - 1.000% in 12 Monaten - Lithium-Aktientip!  
 
Zadar Ventures Ltd.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
22,994 € 22,75 € 0,244 € +1,07% 23.02./14:32
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000A0BVU28 A0BVU2 23,40 € 14,67 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		22,989 € +0,72%  14:16
Xetra 22,994 € +1,07%  12:11
Berlin 22,865 € +0,84%  14:25
Frankfurt 22,835 € +0,37%  12:28
Stuttgart 22,793 € +0,17%  13:30
Düsseldorf 22,54 € -0,88%  08:05
München 22,51 € -0,99%  08:00
Hamburg 22,65 € -1,52%  08:09
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Übernahme riesiger Petrolithium-Lagerstätte! Besser als MGX Minerals - 1.000% in 12 Monaten - Lithium-Aktientip!

Zadar Ventures Ltd.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
801 USU Software --- Cashwert fa. 25.01.17
6 usu software, das sieht gut au. 21.02.06
1 USU Software schreibt schwarz. 10.11.05
32 Die sichere 100%-Chance!! 24.03.05
12 USU nach der SAS 09.03.05
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...