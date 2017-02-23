U.S.dollar Little Changed After Weekly Jobless Claims

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. weekly jobless claims report for the week ended February 17 and Chicago Fed Activity index for January was released at 8:30 am ET Thursday.





After these data, the greenback changed little against its major rivals.

The greenback was worth 1.0572 against the euro, 1.2493 against the pound, 1.0081 against the franc and 112.70 against the yen around 8:33 am ET.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

