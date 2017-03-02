U.S.dollar Little Changed After U.S. Weekly Jobless Claims Data

Erweiterte Funktionen


02.03.17 14:48
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Labor Department has released its jobless claims report for the week ended February 24, at 8:30 am ET Thursday.


After the data, the greenback changed little against its major rivals.


As of 8:32 am ET, the greenback was trading at 1.0512 against the euro, 1.2289 against the pound, 1.0133 against the Swiss franc and 114.38 against the yen.


