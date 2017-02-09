U.S. Wholesale Inventories Jump 1.0% In December, Matching Estimates

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Partly reflecting a jump in petroleum inventories, the Commerce Department released a report on Thursday showing a notable increase in U.



S. wholesale inventories in the month of December.

The Commerce Department said wholesale inventories climbed by 1.0 percent in December, matching the increase seen in November as well as economist estimates.

Inventories of non-durable goods surged up by 1.4 percent in December after climbing by 1.0 percent in the previous month.

The increase in inventories of non-durable goods came as petroleum inventories spiked by 10.1 percent in December after jumping by 5.3 percent in November.

The report said inventories of durable goods also rose by 0.7 percent in December following a 1.0 percent increase in November.

Inventories of automotive, lumber, and miscellaneous durable goods showed significant increases during the month.

The Commerce Department also said wholesale sales surged up by 2.6 percent in December after rising by 0.5 percent in November.

Sales of non-durable goods surged up by 2.8 percent in December amid a 15.0 percent jump in sales of petroleum. The report also showed a 2.4 percent spike in sales of durable goods.

With sales rising by more than inventories, the inventories/sales ratio for merchant wholesalers dipped to 1.29 in December from 1.31 in November. The ratio came in at 1.35 a year ago.

