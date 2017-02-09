Erweiterte Funktionen


U.S. Weekly Jobless Claims Unexpectedly Drop To 234,000




09.02.17 15:14
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - First-time claims for U.

S. unemployment benefits unexpectedly decreased in the week ended February 4th, according to a report released by the Labor Department on Thursday.


The report said initial jobless claims dropped to 234,000, a decrease of 12,000 from the previous week's unrevised level of 246,000. Economists had expected jobless claims to edge up to 250,000.


With the unexpected decrease, jobless claims fell to their lowest level since hitting a more than forty-year low of 233,000 in the week ended November 12th.


The less volatile four-week moving average also dipped to 244,250, a decrease of 3,750 from the previous week's unrevised average of 248,000.


The Labor Department said the drop pulled the four-week moving average down to its lowest level since hitting 244,000 in November of 1973.


On the other hand, the report said continuing claims, a reading on the number of people receiving ongoing unemployment assistance, rose by 15,000 to 2.078 million in the week ended January 28th.


The four-week moving average of continuing claims still edged down to 2,075,750, a decrease of 3,750 from the previous week's revised average of 2,079,500.


Last Friday, the Labor Department released a separate report showing stronger than expected job growth in the month of January but a slowdown in the pace of wage growth.


The report said non-farm payroll employment jumped by 227,000 jobs in January after climbing by a revised 157,000 jobs in December. Economists had expected an increase of about 175,000 jobs.


Despite the stronger than expected job growth, the unemployment rate inched up to 4.8 percent in January from 4.7 percent in December amid an increase in the size of the labor force.


Meanwhile, the Labor Department said the annual rate of average hourly employee earnings growth slowed to 2.5 percent from 2.8 percent.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM




Aktuell
Übernahme mit bis zu 5.700ppm Kobalt - Analogien zur USD 1 Billionen Lagerstätte!
1.800% in 12 Monaten - Börsenstar Aktientip!  
 
Supreme Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Übernahme mit bis zu 5.700ppm Kobalt - Analogien zur USD 1 Billionen Lagerstätte! 1.800% in 12 Monaten - Börsenstar Aktientip!

Supreme Metals Corp.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
17:03 , dpa-AFX
Regling: Griechenlands Schulden müssen kein G [...]
16:55 , dpa-AFX
Southwest Airlines Employees Earn $586 Mln [...]
16:55 , dpa-AFX
Bundesregierung sichert mit 430 Millionen Iran- [...]
16:50 , dpa-AFX
IPO/ROUNDUP: Tequila-Gigant José Cuervo sam [...]
16:47 , dpa-AFX
U.S. Wholesale Inventories Jump 1.0% In Dec [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...