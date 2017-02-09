U.S. Weekly Jobless Claims Unexpectedly Drop To 234,000

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - First-time claims for U.



S. unemployment benefits unexpectedly decreased in the week ended February 4th, according to a report released by the Labor Department on Thursday.

The report said initial jobless claims dropped to 234,000, a decrease of 12,000 from the previous week's unrevised level of 246,000. Economists had expected jobless claims to edge up to 250,000.

With the unexpected decrease, jobless claims fell to their lowest level since hitting a more than forty-year low of 233,000 in the week ended November 12th.

The less volatile four-week moving average also dipped to 244,250, a decrease of 3,750 from the previous week's unrevised average of 248,000.

The Labor Department said the drop pulled the four-week moving average down to its lowest level since hitting 244,000 in November of 1973.

On the other hand, the report said continuing claims, a reading on the number of people receiving ongoing unemployment assistance, rose by 15,000 to 2.078 million in the week ended January 28th.

The four-week moving average of continuing claims still edged down to 2,075,750, a decrease of 3,750 from the previous week's revised average of 2,079,500.

Last Friday, the Labor Department released a separate report showing stronger than expected job growth in the month of January but a slowdown in the pace of wage growth.

The report said non-farm payroll employment jumped by 227,000 jobs in January after climbing by a revised 157,000 jobs in December. Economists had expected an increase of about 175,000 jobs.

Despite the stronger than expected job growth, the unemployment rate inched up to 4.8 percent in January from 4.7 percent in December amid an increase in the size of the labor force.

Meanwhile, the Labor Department said the annual rate of average hourly employee earnings growth slowed to 2.5 percent from 2.8 percent.

