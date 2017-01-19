Erweiterte Funktionen


U.S. Weekly Jobless Claims Show Unexpected Decrease




19.01.17 15:00
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - First-time claims for U.

S. unemployment benefits unexpectedly declined in the week ended January 14th, according to a report released by the Labor Department on Thursday.


The report said initial jobless claims fell to 234,000, a decrease of 15,000 from the previous week's revised level of 249,000.


Economists had expected jobless claims to rise to 255,000 from the 247,000 originally reported for the previous week.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Die günstigste Gold-Aktie - Kurs-Gewinn-Verhältnis unter zwei! 400% mit neuem Gold-Aktientip!  
 
Scorpio Gold Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Die günstigste Gold-Aktie - Kurs-Gewinn-Verhältnis unter zwei! 400% mit neuem Gold-Aktientip!

Scorpio Gold Corp.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
16:22 , dpa-AFX
Stage Is Set For Trump's Inauguration
16:19 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-Adhoc: ad pepper media International N [...]
16:15 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-Public Voting Rights: METRO AG (eng [...]
16:15 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-DD: RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG (english)
16:14 , dpa-AFX
Ryan Lochte Named PowerBar Pitch Man
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...