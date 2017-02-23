U.S. Weekly Jobless Claims Show Modest Increase

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - First-time claims for U.



S. unemployment benefits saw a modest increase in the week ended February 18th, according to a report released by the Labor Department on Thursday.

The report said initial jobless claims rose to 244,000, an increase of 6,000 from the previous week's revised level of 238,000.

Economists had expected jobless claims to inch up to 241,000 from the 239,000 originally reported for the previous week.

