Erweiterte Funktionen


U.S. Weekly Jobless Claims Show Modest Increase




23.02.17 14:51
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - First-time claims for U.

S. unemployment benefits saw a modest increase in the week ended February 18th, according to a report released by the Labor Department on Thursday.


The report said initial jobless claims rose to 244,000, an increase of 6,000 from the previous week's revised level of 238,000.


Economists had expected jobless claims to inch up to 241,000 from the 239,000 originally reported for the previous week.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Übernahme riesiger Petrolithium-Lagerstätte!
Besser als MGX Minerals - 1.000% in 12 Monaten - Lithium-Aktientip!  
 
Zadar Ventures Ltd.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Übernahme riesiger Petrolithium-Lagerstätte! Besser als MGX Minerals - 1.000% in 12 Monaten - Lithium-Aktientip!

Zadar Ventures Ltd.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
15:00 , dpa-AFX
7 Earth-Size, Habitable-Zone Planets Discovere [...]
15:00 , dpa-AFX
ECB's Praet Sees Need For Examining Rising [...]
15:00 , dpa-AFX
ECB's Praet Sees Need For Examining Rising [...]
14:55 , dpa-AFX
BaFin News: StartMonday Technology Corp.: B [...]
14:51 , dpa-AFX
U.S. Weekly Jobless Claims Show Modest Inc [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...