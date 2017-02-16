Erweiterte Funktionen
U.S. Weekly Jobless Claims Rise Less Than Expected
16.02.17 14:50
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A report released by the Labor Department on Thursday showed a modest uptick in first-time claims for U.
S. unemployment benefits in the week ended February 11th.
The report said initial jobless claims edged up to 239,000, an increase of 5,000 from the previous week's unrevised level of 234,000. Economists had expected jobless claims to climb to 245,000.
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
Aktuell
15:58 , dpa-AFXNorweger wollen weniger Geld aus milliardensc [...]
15:57 , dpa-AFXECB Minutes: Members Agreed To Look Throu [...]
15:57 , dpa-AFXPhilly Fed Index Soars To 33-Year High In Fe [...]
15:46 , dpa-AFXAirbus weist alle Vorwürfe zum Eurofighter-G [...]
15:45 , dpa-AFXDimensional Fund Advisors Ltd. : Form 8.3 - [...]