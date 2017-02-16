Erweiterte Funktionen


U.S. Weekly Jobless Claims Rise Less Than Expected




16.02.17 14:50
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A report released by the Labor Department on Thursday showed a modest uptick in first-time claims for U.

S. unemployment benefits in the week ended February 11th.


The report said initial jobless claims edged up to 239,000, an increase of 5,000 from the previous week's unrevised level of 234,000. Economists had expected jobless claims to climb to 245,000.






