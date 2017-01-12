Erweiterte Funktionen


U.S. Weekly Jobless Claims Rise Less Than Expected




12.01.17 14:52
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After reporting a notable decrease in first-time claims for U.

S. unemployment benefits over the two previous weeks, the Labor Department released a report on Thursday showing a modest rebound in initial jobless claims in the week ended January 7th.


The report said initial jobless claims rose to 247,000, an increase of 10,000 from the previous week's revised level of 237,000. Economists had expected jobless claims to climb to 255,000 from the 235,000 originally reported for the previous week.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



