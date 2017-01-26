Erweiterte Funktionen


U.S. Weekly Jobless Claims Rebound To 259,000




26.01.17 15:21
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After reporting an unexpected drop in first-time claims for U.

S. unemployment benefits in the previous week, the Labor Department released a report on Thursday showing a rebound in initial jobless claims in the week ended January 21st.


The report said initial jobless claims climbed to 259,000, an increase of 22,000 from the previous week's revised level of 237,000.


Economists had expected jobless claims to rise to 247,000 from the 234,000 originally reported for the previous week.


Meanwhile, the Labor Department said the less volatile four-week moving average edged down to 245,500, a decrease of 2,000 from the previous week's revised average of 247,500.


The modest drop pulled the four-week moving average down to its lowest level since hitting 244,000 in November of 1973.


The report said continuing claims, a reading on the number of people receiving ongoing unemployment assistance, rose by 41,000 to 2.100 million in the week ended January 14th.


The four-week moving average of continuing claims still dipped to 2,092,000, a decrease of 1,250 from the previous week's revised average of 2,093,250.


Next Friday, the Labor Department is scheduled to release its more closely watched monthly employment report for January.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



