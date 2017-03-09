Erweiterte Funktionen


U.S. Weekly Jobless Claims Rebound More Than Expected




WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - With the closely watched monthly jobs report looming, the Labor Department released a report on Thursday showing a rebound in first-time claims for U.

S. unemployment benefits in the week ended March 4th.


The report said initial jobless claims climbed to 243,000, an increase of 20,000 from the previous week's unrevised level of 223,000. Economists had expected jobless claims to rise to 235,000.


The bigger than expected increase came after jobless claims fell to their lowest level since March of 1973 in the previous week.


