U.S. Weekly Jobless Claims Rebound More Than Expected




26.01.17 14:52
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After reporting an unexpected drop in first-time claims for U.

S. unemployment benefits in the previous week, the Labor Department released a report on Thursday showing a rebound in initial jobless claims in the week ended January 21st.


The report said initial jobless claims climbed to 259,000, an increase of 22,000 from the previous week's revised level of 237,000. Economists had expected jobless claims to rise to 247,000 from the 234,000 originally reported for the previous week.


