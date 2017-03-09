U.S. Weekly Jobless Claims Rebound From Four-Decade Low

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - With the closely watched monthly jobs report looming, the Labor Department released a report on Thursday showing a rebound in first-time claims for U.



S. unemployment benefits in the week ended March 4th.

The report said initial jobless claims climbed to 243,000, an increase of 20,000 from the previous week's unrevised level of 223,000. Economists had expected jobless claims to rise to 235,000.

The bigger than expected increase came after jobless claims fell to their lowest level since March of 1973 in the previous week.

The Labor Department said the less volatile four-week moving average also rose to 236,500, an increase of 2,250 from the previous week's unrevised average of 234,250.

The four-week moving average reported for the previous week was the lowest since hitting 232,750 in the week ended April 14, 1973.

Meanwhile, the report said continuing claims, a reading on the number of people receiving ongoing unemployment assistance, edged down by 6,000 to 2.058 million in the week ended February 25th.

The four-week moving average of continuing claims also dipped to 2,065,500, a decrease of 5,250 from the previous week's revised average of 2,070,750.

Friday morning, the Labor Department is scheduled to release its more closely watched monthly employment report for February.

The report is expected to show that employment increased by about 195,000 jobs in February after jumping by 227,000 jobs in January. The unemployment rate is expected to dip to 4.7 percent from 4.8 percent.

