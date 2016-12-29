Erweiterte Funktionen
U.S. Weekly Jobless Claims Pull Back In Line With Estimates
29.12.16 14:49
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After reporting first-time claims for U.
S. unemployment benefits at a six-month high in the previous week, the Labor Department released a report on Thursday showing that initial jobless claims pulled back in line with estimates in the week ended December 24th.
The report said initial jobless claims dipped to 265,000, a decrease of 10,000 from the previous week's unrevised level of 275,000. The drop in jobless claims matched economist estimates.
