Erweiterte Funktionen


U.S. Weekly Jobless Claims Edge Down To 241,000




16.03.17 13:49
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - First-time claims for U.

S. unemployment benefits saw a modest decrease in the week ended March 11th, according to a report released by the Labor Department on Thursday.


The report said initial jobless claims edged down to 241,000, a decrease of 2,000 from the previous week's unrevised level of 243,000. Economists had expected jobless claims to dip to 240,000.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Joint-Venture - Produktionsstart in diesem Jahr!
Tesla, BMW, Daimler und VW mit Mangan-Akkus in 2min laden - 325% Mangan-Aktientip!  
 
Maxtech Ventures Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Joint-Venture - Produktionsstart in diesem Jahr! Tesla, BMW, Daimler und VW mit Mangan-Akkus in 2min laden - 325% Mangan-Aktientip!

Maxtech Ventures Inc.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
14:25 , dpa-AFX
Bank Of England Split On Record Low Rate
14:23 , dpa-AFX
U.S. Weekly Jobless Claims Show Modest De [...]
14:20 , dpa-AFX
Middlefield Canadian Income PCC : Net Asset [...]
14:19 , dpa-AFX
WDH/Kreise: Deutsche Bahn kehrt in Gewinnzo [...]
14:15 , dpa-AFX
German Prosecutors Raid Volkswagen, Audi O [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...