U.S. Weekly Jobless Claims Edge Down To 241,000

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - First-time claims for U.



S. unemployment benefits saw a modest decrease in the week ended March 11th, according to a report released by the Labor Department on Thursday.

The report said initial jobless claims edged down to 241,000, a decrease of 2,000 from the previous week's unrevised level of 243,000. Economists had expected jobless claims to dip to 240,000.

