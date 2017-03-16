Erweiterte Funktionen
U.S. Weekly Jobless Claims Edge Down To 241,000
16.03.17 13:49
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - First-time claims for U.
S. unemployment benefits saw a modest decrease in the week ended March 11th, according to a report released by the Labor Department on Thursday.
The report said initial jobless claims edged down to 241,000, a decrease of 2,000 from the previous week's unrevised level of 243,000. Economists had expected jobless claims to dip to 240,000.
