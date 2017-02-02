U.S. Weekly Jobless Claims Drop More Than Expected

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A day ahead of the closely watched monthly jobs report, the Labor Department released a report on Thursday showing a bigger than expected drop in first-time claims for U.



S. unemployment benefits in the week ended January 28th.

The report said initial jobless claims dropped to 246,000, a decrease of 14,000 from the previous week's revised level of 260,000.

Economists had expected jobless claims to dip to 253,000 from the 259,000 originally reported for the previous week.

