U.S. Weekly Jobless Claims Drop More Than Expected

05.01.17 14:53
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - First-time claims for U.

S. unemployment benefits fell by much more than expected in the week ended December 31st, according to a report released by the Labor Department on Thursday.


The report said initial jobless claims dropped to 235,000, a decrease of 28,000 from the previous week's revised level of 263,000.


Economists had expected jobless claims to edge down to 260,000 from the 265,000 originally reported for the previous week.


