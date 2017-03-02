U.S. Weekly Claims Unexpectedly Drop To 223,000

Erweiterte Funktionen


02.03.17
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Indicating continued strength in the job market, the Labor Department released a report on Thursday showing that first-time claims for U.

S. unemployment benefits fell to their lowest level in over forty years in the week ended February 25th.


The report said initial jobless claims dropped to 223,000, a decrease of 19,000 from the previous week's revised level of 242,000.


The decrease in jobless claims came as a surprise to economists, who had expected claims to inch up to 245,000 from the 244,000 originally reported for the previous month.


With the unexpected decrease, jobless claims fell to their lowest level since hitting 222,000 in the week ended March 31, 1973.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



