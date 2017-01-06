U.S. Trade Deficit Widens More Than Expected In November

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - With imports rising and exports falling, the Commerce Department released a report on Friday showing that the U.



S. trade deficit widened by more than expected in the month of November.

The report said the trade deficit widened to $45.2 billion in November from a revised $42.4 billion in October. The trade deficit had been expected to widen to $44.5 billion.

