U.S. Trade Deficit Widens More Than Expected In November




06.01.17 15:02
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - With imports rising and exports falling, the Commerce Department released a report on Friday showing that the U.

S. trade deficit widened by more than expected in the month of November.


The report said the trade deficit widened to $45.2 billion in November from a revised $42.4 billion in October. The trade deficit had been expected to widen to $44.5 billion.


