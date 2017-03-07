Erweiterte Funktionen


U.S. Trade Deficit Widens In Line With Estimates In January




07.03.17 14:59
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A report released by the Commerce Department on Tuesday showed that the U.

S. trade deficit widened in line with economist estimates in the month of January.


The report said the trade deficit widened to $48.5 billion in January from $44.3 billion in December, matching expectations.


The trade deficit reported for January was the widest since the deficit reached $50.2 billion in March of 2012.


