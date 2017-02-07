U.S. Trade Deficit Narrows More Than Expected To $44.3 Billion

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Reflecting a sharp increase in the value of exports, the Commerce Department released a report on Tuesday showing that the U.



S. trade deficit narrowed by more than expected in the month of December.

The Commerce Department said the trade deficit narrowed to $44.3 billion in December from a revised $45.7 billion in November.

Economists had expected the deficit to narrow to $45.0 billion from the $45.2 billion originally reported for the previous month.

The narrower than expected deficit was partly due to the jump in the value of exports, which surged up by 2.7 percent to $190.7 billion in December from $185.7 billion in November.

Exports of capital goods showed a significant increase during the month amid higher exports of civilian aircraft and engines.

The report said the value of imports also climbed by 1.5 percent to $235.0 billion in December from $231.4 billion in November.

Imports of automotive vehicles, parts, and engines, industrial supplies and materials, and capital goods showed notable increases.

The Commerce Department said the goods deficit narrowed to $65.7 billion in December from $66.9 billion in November, while services surplus edged up to $21.4 billion from $21.2 billion.

Andrew Hunter, U.S. Economist at Capital Economics, said, "The marginal decline in the nominal trade deficit in December was broadly in line with expectations and confirms that net trade was a big drag on fourth-quarter GDP."

"But that fourth-quarter drag was entirely due to a drop back in soybean exports following a temporary surge in the summer," he added. "More generally, there are good reasons to expect that the recent rebound in exports will continue."

For the full-year 2016, the goods and services deficit was $502.3 billion, up $1.9 billion from $500.4 billion in 2015.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM