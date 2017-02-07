Erweiterte Funktionen


U.S. Trade Deficit Narrows More Than Expected To $44.3 Billion




07.02.17 15:23
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Reflecting a sharp increase in the value of exports, the Commerce Department released a report on Tuesday showing that the U.

S. trade deficit narrowed by more than expected in the month of December.


The Commerce Department said the trade deficit narrowed to $44.3 billion in December from a revised $45.7 billion in November.


Economists had expected the deficit to narrow to $45.0 billion from the $45.2 billion originally reported for the previous month.


The narrower than expected deficit was partly due to the jump in the value of exports, which surged up by 2.7 percent to $190.7 billion in December from $185.7 billion in November.


Exports of capital goods showed a significant increase during the month amid higher exports of civilian aircraft and engines.


The report said the value of imports also climbed by 1.5 percent to $235.0 billion in December from $231.4 billion in November.


Imports of automotive vehicles, parts, and engines, industrial supplies and materials, and capital goods showed notable increases.


The Commerce Department said the goods deficit narrowed to $65.7 billion in December from $66.9 billion in November, while services surplus edged up to $21.4 billion from $21.2 billion.


Andrew Hunter, U.S. Economist at Capital Economics, said, "The marginal decline in the nominal trade deficit in December was broadly in line with expectations and confirms that net trade was a big drag on fourth-quarter GDP."


"But that fourth-quarter drag was entirely due to a drop back in soybean exports following a temporary surge in the summer," he added. "More generally, there are good reasons to expect that the recent rebound in exports will continue."


For the full-year 2016, the goods and services deficit was $502.3 billion, up $1.9 billion from $500.4 billion in 2015.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM




Aktuell
1.000% in 12 Monaten - Zink-Aktien gehen durch die Decke!
Besser als Arizona Mining und Canada Zinc Metals - Zink-Aktientip!  
 
Altair Resources Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
1.000% in 12 Monaten - Zink-Aktien gehen durch die Decke! Besser als Arizona Mining und Canada Zinc Metals - Zink-Aktientip!

Altair Resources Inc.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
16:17 , dpa-AFX
Aufsichtsratsspitze verlangt Abberufung von E [...]
16:15 , dpa-AFX
ROUNDUP 2: Schwarzarbeit geht laut Prognos [...]
16:08 , dpa-AFX
GNW-News: Elements Global Services ernennt [...]
16:07 , dpa-AFX
Börse Frankfurt-News: Bluechips der Eurolände [...]
16:00 , dpa-AFX
Merkel und Szydlo gegen Lockerung der Russl [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...