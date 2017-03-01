Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "US Steel":
 Aktien      Zertifikate      OS    


U.S. Steel Corp. Appoints David Burritt President & COO




01.03.17 00:23
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - United States Steel Corp.

(X) announced that David Burritt, who currently serves as executive vice president and CFO, has been elected president and chief operating officer. Mario Longhi, who has served as president and chief executive officer since September 2013, will remain CEO. David Burritt will continue to serve as CFO while the company undertakes a search to fill that role.


Since joining the company in September 2013 as executive vice president and chief financial officer, Burritt has assumed increasing responsibility for commercial activities, plant operations and strategic planning.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
34 Lithium-Übernahmeziele in Europa - Besser als European Metals Holdings!
Europäischer Lithium-Zulieferer für VW, BMW und Daimler!  
 
Supreme Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
38,72 $ 38,72 $ -   $ 0,00% 01.03./01:19
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US9129091081 529498 41,83 $ 8,41 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		36,438 € +1,25%  28.02.17
Berlin 37,235 € +6,97%  28.02.17
Düsseldorf 36,495 € +5,77%  28.02.17
Hamburg 36,04 € +4,45%  28.02.17
Frankfurt 36,508 € +0,57%  28.02.17
München 36,325 € +0,50%  28.02.17
Stuttgart 36,66 € 0,00%  28.02.17
NYSE 38,72 $ 0,00%  28.02.17
  = Realtime
Aktuell
34 Lithium-Übernahmeziele in Europa - Besser als European Metals Holdings! Europäischer Lithium-Zulieferer für VW, BMW und Daimler!

Supreme Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
12 U.S. Steel: Gewinn steigt um 6. 23.09.15
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...