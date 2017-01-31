Erweiterte Funktionen


U.S. Soldier Killed In Military Raid Taregeting Al-Qaida In Yemen




31.01.17 13:39
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A U.S. soldier was killed and three others were injured in a U.

S. military raid on the militant Islamist group al-Qaida in the Arabian Peninsula compound in Yemen last week.


Chief Special Warfare Operator William "Ryan" Owens, 36, of Peoria, Illinois, died of wounds sustained in the raid, the Department of Defense announced Monday.


Despite the casualties, material captured from the site will help the United States "gain a deeper insight into the group's planning to help prevent terrorist attacks against innocent civilians in the United States and our coalition-partner nations," Pentagon spokesman Navy Capt. Jeff Davis told reporters.


