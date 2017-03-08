Erweiterte Funktionen


U.S. Slips Down In List Of Supposed "Best Countries"




08.03.17 10:55
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland is the best country in the world, according to the 2017 Best Countries report released Tuesday by U.

S. News & World Report. Meanwhile, the U.S. fell three positions to No. 7.


The ranking is a joint project from U.S. News, Y&R's BAV Consulting and the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, which analyzed 80 countries.


The 2017 Best Countries rankings are based on a survey of 21,000 business leaders, elites and general citizens with rankings based on multiple categories including best for business, citizenship, adventure tourism, education, transparency and headquartering a corporation.


Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany and Japan round out the top five. Sweden came in at 6th position while, Australia, France and Norway rounded of the top 10.


The U.S. which was No. 4 last year, ranked lower this year in multiple categories, including best for business, citizenship, adventure tourism, education, transparency and headquartering a corporation. However, the U.S. continues to be ranked as the most powerful nation on earth, coming ahead of Russia, China, the United Kingdom and Germany.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Riesendeal mit Technologieführer MGX Minerals in Kürze - Kursrallye voraus!
813% Lithium-Aktientip Power Metals Corp.!  
 
Power Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Riesendeal mit Technologieführer MGX Minerals in Kürze - Kursrallye voraus! 813% Lithium-Aktientip Power Metals Corp.!

Power Metals Corp.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
11:01 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-DD: TUI AG (english)
10:58 , dpa-AFX
Hungary Inflation At 4-Year High
10:58 , dpa-AFX
Alltours setzt im Türkei-Geschäft auf Kurzfris [...]
10:55 , dpa-AFX
U.S. Slips Down In List Of Supposed "Best C [...]
10:52 , dpa-AFX
ROUNDUP 2: China verzeichnet erstes Handels [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...