U.S. Slips Down List Of Supposed "Best Countries"




07.03.17 18:25
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland is the best country in the world, according to the 2017 Best Countries report released Tuesday by U.

S. News & World Report. Meanwhile, the U.S. fell three positions to No. 7.


The ranking is a joint project from U.S. News, Y&R's BAV Consulting and the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, which analyzed 80 countries.


The 2017 Best Countries rankings are based on a survey of 21,000 business leaders, elites and general citizens with rankings based on multiple categories including best for business, citizenship, adventure tourism, education, transparency and headquartering a corporation.


Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany and Japan round out the top five. Sweden came in at 6th position while, Australia, France and Norway rounded of the top 10.


The U.S. which was No. 4 last year, ranked lower this year in multiple categories, including best for business, citizenship, adventure tourism, education, transparency and headquartering a corporation. However, the U.S. continues to be ranked as the most powerful nation on earth, coming ahead of Russia, China, the United Kingdom and Germany.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



