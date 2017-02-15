Erweiterte Funktionen


U.S. Retail Sales Rise More Than Expected In January




15.02.17 14:55
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Despite a pullback in auto sales, the Commerce Department released a report on Wednesday showing that U.

S. retail sales rose by more than expected in the month of January.


The report said retail sales increased by 0.4 percent in January following upwardly revised 1.0 percent jump in December.


Economists had been expecting sales to inch up by 0.1 percent compared to the 0.6 percent increase originally reported for the previous month.


Excluding the drop in auto sales, retail sales climbed by 0.8 percent in January after rising by 0.4 percent in December. Ex-auto sales were expected to increase by 0.5 percent.


